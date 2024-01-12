Palawan governor Dennis Socrates reiterated his commitment to data-driven governance during the 2022 Community-Based Monitoring System (CBMS) Data Turnover Ceremony held Thursday, January 11, at Princesa Garden Island Resort.

During the event, data gathered from the 2022 CBMS were handed over to the local governments of Agutaya, Cagayancillo, Magsaysay, Cuyo, Linapacan, and Kalayaan.

A ceremonial signing on Data Sharing Agreement between the provincial government and PSA was also held.

Socrates and Philippine Statistics Authority undersecretary, National Statistician, and Civil Registrar General Claire Dennis Mapa signed the agreement.

This agreement signifies the authority granted to the provincial government to access data from local governments within the province, as outlined in the CBMS.

Socrates underscored that this data provides valuable insights that are crucial for planning projects and programs by the provincial government creating a solid foundation for informed decision-making across Palawan.

PSA, the key implementing agency for CBMS, is mandated to set standards to ensure data quality and monitor its collection from municipalities and cities.

This ensures that the gathered data aligns with the official concepts, meanings, and guidelines of poverty statistics.