Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates challenged the mayors of the 23 municipalities in the province of Palawan to give their best in performing their mandates as chief executives of their respective municipalities.

Socrates issued the challenge to the mayors during the quarterly meeting of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Palawan chapter, where they also held their election of a new set of officers for the period 2022-2025 at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol last July 22.

He added that the job that mayors are entrusted with will bring growth not only to their constituency but to their personal lives as well.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all for being in politics, for being mayors, for being elected, congratulations! We are here because we have jobs to do, and someone has to do it, and it’s a real need that society has, so you are doing a real service to the community and hopefully, your work as local chief executives will also be the means for your growth in holiness or growing the human and super natural virtues, the path that means or which all of us hopefully will attain our eternal happiness,” Socrates said.

The new set of LMP Palawan chapter officers are Mayor Amy Alvarez of San Vicente, who was reelected as president; Mayor Abraham Ibba of Bataraza as vice president; Mayor Abner Rafael Tesorio of Sofronio Española as secretary; Mayor Edna Lim of El Nido as treasurer; Mayor Gerandy Danao as auditor; Mayor Christian Rodriguez of Taytay as PIO North and Mayor Norman Ong of Rizal as PIO South.