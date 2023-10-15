Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates administered the oath of office to newly elected officials of the Palawan Provincial Agricultural and Fishery Council (PAFC) on Friday in the Governor’s Conference Room at the provincial capitol.

Roger Garinga from the Institute for the Development of Educational and Ecological Alternatives, Inc. was sworn in as the chairperson, while provincial agriculturist Dr. Romeo Cabungcal assumed the role of co-chairperson.

Their term extends until July 2026, following the election held on July 21.

In his address, Governor Socrates expressed deep gratitude to all PAFC members for their dedicated service, particularly in assisting the people of Palawan, especially those in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

“Maraming salamat sa inyong pakikilahok at paglaan ng inyong sarili, alam kong sakripisyo rin sa inyo ang pagiging miyembro. Maraming salamat at sana ay pagtulungan natin ang pagpapaganda ng ating sambayanan,” the governor remarked.

The PAFC is responsible for offering policy suggestions, organizing, coordinating, and executing initiatives pertaining to agriculture and fisheries.