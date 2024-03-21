Palawan Governor Dennis M. Socrates welcomed the seventh batch of Technical-Vocational scholars of the Provincial Government of Palawan under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program for a courtesy call held Wednesday, March 20, at the PGP Convention Center in the Capitol Compound before their journey to Laguna province tomorrow.

The 60 scholars, aged 18 to 30, are all Out-of-School Youth (OSY) eager to pursue technical-vocational education from the towns of Brooke’s Point, Quezon, Sofronio Española, Bataraza, Aborlan, Narra, Roxas, San Vicente, and Dumaran.

In his message to the scholars, Socrates urged them to excel in their studies to attain a quality education and livelihood that will contribute to their personal growth and capabilities.

He empathized with the scholars about the sacrifices they may face being away from their families and communities but emphasized the importance of perseverance for their future well-being.

While bidding farewell, Socrates encouraged the scholars to remain prayerful, diligent, and uphold good values.

He stressed the significance of education as a pathway to spiritual enlightenment and professional success, expressing hopes for their fruitful academic journey and future endeavors.

According to SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program Manager Ma. Victoria B. Baaco, the scholars will undertake the Electromechanics Technology course at the Dualtech Training Center in Calamba City, Laguna, for two years.

The Provincial Government will cover up to P100,000 for each scholar’s tuition/training fee, including accommodation, free meals for six months, and airfare to Manila.

After the six-month training period, scholars will undergo on-the-job training with partner companies of the training center, receiving corresponding allowances.

The scholars will depart for Laguna tomorrow, March 21, accompanied by staff from the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program.

This scholarship grant, established through Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023 signed by Governor Socrates on May 3, 2023, expands the current 240 TechVoc scholars sponsored by the Provincial Government at the Dualtech Training Center.

For those interested in applying for the Provincial Government’s scholarship program for Technical and Vocational Courses at TESDA-accredited institutions, they may visit the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program office at the capitol for inquiries and application procedures.