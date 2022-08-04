- Advertisement by Google -

Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates has taken his oath as chairman of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) following his election to the post during the council’s 292nd meeting today, August 4.

During the meeting, Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) Palawan chapter president and Sangguniang Panlalawigan ex-officio member and board member Ferdinand P. Zaballa was also elected as Vice Chairman of the council.

Their oath of office was presided over by Judge Bayani Usman of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Palawan.

Sought for reactions, PCSD Staff spokesperson Jovic Fabello said the election of Socrates as the council’s new chairman is a welcome development.

He added that they have yet to receive any particular directives from the new chairman, who he said “wants a more participative and inclusive council.

“After their oath-taking, they immediately proceeded to discuss the other matters on the agenda of the 292nd council meeting. Usually, ang nagbibigay ng direction settings as staff ay ang PCSDS executive director” Fabello said.

