Gov. Victorino Dennis Socrates and Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa takes their oath of office before Judge Bayani Usman after being elected as chairman and vice chairman of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development. (photo courtesy of Gov. Dennis Socrates Facebook page)
- Advertisement by Google -

Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates has taken his oath as chairman of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) following his election to the post during the council’s 292nd meeting today, August 4.

During the meeting, Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) Palawan chapter president and Sangguniang Panlalawigan ex-officio member and board member Ferdinand P. Zaballa was also elected as Vice Chairman of the council.

Their oath of office was presided over by Judge Bayani Usman of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Palawan.

Sought for reactions, PCSD Staff spokesperson Jovic Fabello said the election of Socrates as the council’s new chairman is a welcome development.

- Advertisement -

He added that they have yet to receive any particular directives from the new chairman, who he said “wants a more participative and inclusive council.

“After their oath-taking, they immediately proceeded to discuss the other matters on the agenda of the 292nd council meeting. Usually, ang nagbibigay ng direction settings as staff ay ang PCSDS executive director” Fabello said.

About Post Author

Gerald Ticke

See author's posts

    - Advertisement by Google -
    Previous article9 na ilegal na mangingisda, arestado sa bayan ng Agutaya
    Next articlePacific Partnership kicks off as USNS Mercy docks in Puerto Princesa
    Gerald Ticke

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR