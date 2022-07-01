Governor Victorino Dennis M. Socrates has appointed several personnel of the provincial government to handle key positions and different programs and projects.

Under Memorandum Order no. 15 which the governor signed after he assumed as the province’s chief executive on June 30, Governor Socrates appointed Atty. Jethro Palayon as the Provincial Administrator, replacing Atty. Joshua Bolusa who held the same position under former governor and now 2nd District Representative Jose C. Alvarez.

Bolusa was then appointed as the new Provincial Legal Officer while Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco was retained as the Provincial Information Officer.

Ceasar Sammy Magbanua was also retained as Executive Assistant V (Chief of Staff of the office of the Governor.

Other appointees included Carlito Lorenzo, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Provincial Budget Office; Mercy Bontao, OIC General Services Office; Sharlene Vilches, OIC Provincial Planning and Development Office; Engr. Airene Marcaida OIC Provincial Engineering Office; Orphy Ordinario, OIC Provincial Employment Services Office; Engr. Bonifacio Madarcos, Executive Assistant IV (Special Assistant to the Governor); Richristopher Magbanua, program manager of Rescue 165 and the Mining and Quarry Regulatory Program; Reynaldo Jagmis, program manager Bantay Palawan Task Force; retired P/Col. Gabriel Lopez, program director Peace and Order Program; former Board Member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, program manager Palawan Anti-Drug Abuse Program; Maria Victoria Baaco, program manager Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño; and Mary Rose Caabay, program manager for Culture and Arts.