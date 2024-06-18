The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has declared social media influencers Rosemarie Tan Pamulaklakin (also Rosmar) and Rendon Labador as persona non grata during their regular session on Tuesday, June 18.

The declaration was made through a resolution proposed by Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez, ahead of a similar move from the Sangguniang Bayan of Coron town.

In his privilege speech, Alvarez condemned the two for their rude behavior while in Coron, which he said was unacceptable.

“Hindi porke tumutulong sila ay may karapatan sila na manduro, mambastos, at i-disrespect yung institusyon ng Coron,” Alvarez said, referring to the incident where they were involved in an altercation with Jho Cayabyab Trinidad, an employee of the local government.

“Because of that, napagkasunduan ng buong Sangguniang Panlalawigan na i-declare sila as persona non grata not just in Coron but in the entire province of Palawan dahil siyempre kung kaya nilang gawin sa Coron yun, anong makakapigil sa kanila para gawin din sa ibang munisipyo,” Alvarez stated.

Alvarez also said that the two violated laws and acted unruly while inside the municipal hall of Coron in reaction to a social media post of Cayabyab criticizing them.

“She did in her personal capacity as a private individual and not as an employee of the municipal government. It was her personal opinion so their reaction that included storming the municipal hall and berating a government employee were enough for us to decide and declare them as persona non grata,” he elaborated.

He, however, explained that the declaration was only an expression of sentiment that the influencers are no longer welcome, but there is no law prohibiting them from coming to the province.

“But the fact that they are not welcome here, siguro mahiya na lang din sila na pumunta. It is the common sentiment of Palaweños that they are not welcome here. Technically, they can still visit Palawan,” he said.

“Di ba madalas pag may bisita, sa airport pa lang may mga streamer saying ‘welcome to Palawan.’ Pag sila siguro ang dumating, ang makikita nila ay ‘you are not welcome,’” he added in jest.

Board Member Roseller Pineda, meanwhile, said it’s about time that a regulating body is created to lay down rules and standards for social media content creators. He said there have been similar incidents in the past.

“Maybe they can form a body from among themselves or perhaps the legislators so we can study specifically the ethical standards in order to avoid similar incidents again,” Pineda said in an interview with Palawan News.

He further stated that vlogging is no longer just a form of expression but has also become a livelihood that needs to have regulating standards.

Pineda also said it will be the “delicadeza” that the vloggers who were declared as persona non grata can apply to themselves if they should decide to still visit Palawan.

“I also hope it will serve as a lesson for others,” he said.