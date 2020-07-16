Social media training for Bataraza educators held

Information, education and communication officer Iskandar Sali said that the workshop facilitated by the community relations department of the company on Monday will be beneficial in disseminating information during the pandemic crisis.

The Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) held a one-day social media workshop for educators and local officials in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza.

Information, education and communication officer Iskandar Sali said that the workshop facilitated by the community relations department of the company on Monday will be beneficial in disseminating information during the pandemic crisis.

“Stakeholders din talaga ang target namin at kahit papaano ay may kaunting background. Yung may mga solid na organization katulad ng schools na kailangan nila kung paano ba ang mode of communication to connect sa kanilang mga estudyante at parents. Kung papaano sila makabigay ng information na kailangan,” he said.

Sali said that the workshop was intended to help the local government unit of barangay Rio Tuba and teachers of Rio Tuba National High School and Rio Tuba Central School.

The department had conducted its initial workshop with RTN Foundation Inc (RTNFI) components such as Leonides S. Virata Memorial School (LSVMS), RTNFI hospital Indigenous Learning System (ILS), and Gawad Kalinga.

Sali said that they gave the participants an introduction to public relations, the structure of the company’s Facebook page and tips on how to effectively convey their stories on the social media platforms.

Aside from social media workshops, ComRel has provided a short photography session using smartphones which is the easiest and most available way to capture nowadays.

“Nagpagawa rin kami ng calendar of activities nila para puwede silang kumuha doon ng postings nila. More training pa, ang plano kasi namin sa RTN ay magki-create kami ng core group sa Bataraza, ang pinaka plano namin buong scholars parang RTN IEC core group for scholars pero ini-extend namin sa stakeholders. Goal namin na ma-collect ‘yong stories na hindi namin nakukuha through schools and barangay,” he said.

He added that the ComRel department believes that the use of social media is an effective and efficient platform in sending messages and information, especially where movements are limited under pandemic crisis.

Through the visibility of LGU and organizations such as the academe in social media platforms, the services and information will also be transparent to the community members. At the same time, engagements and empowerment of the community will be expected in return.

