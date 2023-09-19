President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday led the distribution of some 1,500 sacks of premium quality rice to various beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) during his visit to the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Zamboanga City.

“Titingnan po natin kung papaano na ang mga magiging pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan para hindi natin masasabi na ginutom ang Pilipino dahil hindi sapat ang bigas. Ito po nakikita po ninyo. Ito yung mga nahuli. Ito po ‘yung mga iba na kakabili lang ng NFA nitong season na ito. Kaya’t nakikita ninyo, pupunuin nila itong warehouse. Dadagdagan natin. Gagawin nating mas malaki ang buffer stock para medyo mayroon… hindi natin dapat makita ang pagtaas ng mga presyo,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the rice being distributed was part of the 42,180 smuggled sacks of rice worth PhP42 million forfeited by the Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga (BOC-POZ) during its warehouse raid in Brgy. San Jose Gusu, Zamboanga City on September 15.

Marcos said the forfeited rice would be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for distribution to the government beneficiaries in the region.

Marcos maintained his marching orders to go after, smugglers, hoarders and illegal importers of rice in the Zamboanga peninsula.