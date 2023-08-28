The initial opening of filing certificates of candidacy (COC) in the city of Puerto Princesa and the province of Palawan went smoothly Monday morning, except for the usual long queues caused by the high number of aspirants for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023.

In Puerto Princesa, city police director Col. Ronie Bacuel and elections supervisor Atty. Julius Cuevas jointly reinstated checkpoints at strategic locations shortly before midnight on August 27. Meanwhile, in Palawan, provincial police director Col. Carlito Narag Jr. and provincial elections supervisor Atty. Percival Mendoza took the lead, staging it in the town of Aborlan.

Mendoza said checkpoints were reactivated to ensure compliance with election laws and regulations, maintain security, and prevent any election-related violations.

“Sa reactivation ng checkpoints, maayos naman—naka set up na as early as 11 or 11:30 kagabi (August 27). Pagsapit nga ng 12 p.m., yon pumuwesto na sila. Wala pa namang mga reported incidents. Of course, may mga reported na traffic violations, pero kapag mga simple lang, pinalalampas na natin,” the provincial elections supervisor said.

Mendoza said that during the BSKE period, one of the primary objectives of election checkpoints is to prevent the carrying of firearms and other dangerous weapons in order to maintain a peaceful environment.

Officers may conduct searches of vehicles and individuals to ensure that no illegal firearms or weapons are being transported. He stressed that patience among residents is needed as it is important to prevent any disruptions to the electoral process.

“Kaya naman tayo nagse-setup ng checkpoints is to maintain peace and order, at maiwasan ang mga nagca-carry ng firearms na unlicensed dahil gun ban na tayo,” he explained.

In the city, the commencement of checkpoints on the initial day of COC filing for the BSKE proceeded without issues.

Bacuel said that there have been no reports of any untoward incidents related to the election. However, the City COMELEC has brought to his attention the importance of ensuring well-lit checkpoints.

In light of this, they are considering relocating certain checkpoints to areas with better lighting to prevent accidents.

Furthermore, he has instructed his police unit commanders to acquire solar lights as a complement to the current solar blinkers installed at the checkpoints.

“Lalo na sa mga highway kasi yong arangkada ng mga sasakyan, tapos naka blue yong pulis, baka mabangga nila. Pakiusap sa mga kababayan natin, magdahan dahan, at wag matigas ang ulo. Si Highway Patrol Group na ang pina take charge namin sa mga medyo malalayong lugar,” he said.

SM City Puerto Princesa has been designated as one of the locations for COC filing within the city. As the mall doors unlocked at 8 a.m., the City COMELEC was already prepared to receive the COC submissions from hopeful candidates.

Cuevas said he anticipates approximately 2,100 prospective candidates to participate in the seven-day filing of COCs. They had initially intended to conduct the COC filing per barangay, but this plan was abandoned due to time limitations.

“We expect sa SK and barangay [officials] and sa total number of barangays, so 66 yan, we multiplied sa possible number of aspiring candidates, which is an average of 32 per barangay, magre-range yan ng 2,100, so divided by 6, so most likely, 360 to 400 ang dapat na ma-accommodate namin,” Cuevas said.

“Dito lang sa SM ang filing [of COCs], meron naman talagang option na [gawing] per barangay o per cluster pero minabuti ng COMELEC na hindi yun gawin kasi mamaya kung i-set ko yung date for north and then walang mag-file sa araw na yun and then yung mga taga-poblacion na nandito lang, hindi makapag-file kasi may date so sayang yung oras,” he explained.

The COC filing will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a cutoff at 4:45 pm. Only those within 30 meters of the queuing area will be accommodated, provided that their COCs are complete, he explained.

Cuevas expressed disappointment with the way aspiring candidates crowded the mall entrance. He also reminded them to set a good example for the people they aspire to serve if elected to office.

“Kumbaga parang, paano kayo pagkakatiwalaan ng mga tao kung dyan pa lang mismo sa simpleng pagpila ay hindi ninyo magawa at tatakbo pa kayo sa posisyon na kung saan, pinagkakatiwalaan kayo ng mga tao?,” he added, anticipating that the matter will be resolved promptly through coordination between Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 and the mall security.

According to Bacuel, the situation is manageable, and Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, the commander of PS 1, is present to supervise and ensure its smooth conduct.

“Manageable naman, andoon naman ang station commander ng Police Station 1, si Maj. Marzo, yong personnel ng COMELEC, kasama yong security ng SM. Wala naman nasaktan. Ang pakiusap lang natin ay huwag magtulakan at maging pasensyoso dahil unang araw at marami talagang tao,” Bacuel said.

He emphasized that the security personnel of both the mall and Police Station 1 effectively managed to ensure a smooth flow of the crowd inside.

Some aspirants who were interviewed by Palawan News in the vicinity mentioned that they began setting up camp on the mall grounds around 10 p.m. on August 27.

Concerns that they might not get a good spot in the line drove their actions.

“Kagabi pa kami dito pumila kasi alam na namin na dadami na ngayon kaya pumunta na kami agad,” an aspiring Sangguniang Kabataan candidate said.

The filing of the COC for the BSKE will last until Saturday, September 2.