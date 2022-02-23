Smart users in Palawan recently received an unusual advisory from the telecommunications firm, in pure Cuyunon dialect.

Departing from its templated English content, the advisory pertained to the full resumption of telco services following the disruption caused by Typhoon Odette.

“Ingkakadengeg amen ipabot kanindo na akabalik amen den ameng serbisyo sa communication sa Palawan apang tenged sa dorong kabaskeg na bagyong Odette,” the advisory stated.

“Ing andep amen myad indong pasensya. Mag ambleg kita pirmi,” it added.

- Advertisement -

It is translated as “Ikinararangal namin iparating sa inyo na naibalik na namin ang serbisyo ng communication sa Palawan na nasira dahil sa sobrang lakas na bagyong Odette. Hinihingi namin ang inyong lubos na pasensya. Mag-ingat tayo palagi.”

Within a week after the typhoon, Smart restored communication services including 5G in Puerto Princesa, enabling residents to make calls, send text messages and connect to the internet. However, it previously explained that the experienced intermittent service was due to power supply issues and accidental cuts during clearing operations.