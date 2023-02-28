Smart Communications Inc. assured its subscribers on Monday, February 27, that its services would remain available despite the closure of its main office in Makati City due to alleged unpaid taxes.

In a statement, Smart said they are seeking legal remedies to resolve the issue.

“We assure the public that our services will remain available and accessible to our subscribers,” Smart said.

“Smart has filed the appropriate cases to resolve outstanding legal issues; these cases remain pending. Our legal and tax teams continue to be in touch with the Makati LGU on the matters at hand,” it said further.

The Makati LGU issued a closure order to the telecommunications giant’s main office earlier that day due to an alleged non-payment of franchise tax amounting to P3.2 billion and operating for 4 years without a business permit.

Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza insisted that Smart’s continuous operation without a valid business permit is illegal and unacceptable. Something that they will never tolerate.

In the end, Smart vowed to comply with all tax laws, both national and local.

About Post Author