Small fishing boat caught by waterspout off Bataraza

The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (2nd SOU-MG) stationed at the Rio Tuba Detachment said they rescued two men in the area near Barangay Bangkalaan after their fishing boat capsized following the incident.

The giant waterspout that developed on the waters of Bataraza on Saturday had overturned a small fishing boat with two fishermen on it, according to maritime authorities.

Those rescued were identified as Ricardo Tabucol, 51, and Ebney Rendaman. Both are residents of Matangguli Island, Brgy. Bancalan, Balabac. The two were on a motorized banca marked as Nashry.

According to the account of the fishermen, they were en route to Matangguli Island in Bancalan when their boat developed an engine failure, forcing them to stop and drift under heavy rain. It was at that point when the huge waterspout appeared, forcing them to jump into the water.

“Dahil sa malakas na ulan, hindi na nila napansin ‘yong ipo-ipo na papalapit na sa kanila. Pero bago yun, agad silang nakatalon saka lumangoy palayo sa bangka, tapos napansin nalang nila na tumaob na yung bangka,” Dandy Ferriol Jr. 2nd SOU MG operations officer, told Palawan News.

The rescued fishermen and their motorized banca were brought to Sitio Marabahay, Brgy. Rio Tuba, Bataraza, Palawan where the boat was turned over to its owner after documentation.

The Palawan weather bureau earlier explained that the tornado spotted in Bataraza was triggered by the surrounding weather and not directly caused by Typhoon Rolly.