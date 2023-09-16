The countdown to Christmas Day begins on September 16 as SM launches a host of fun activities, deals, and surprises for each member of the family.

It starts with surprises each day! From September 16 to December 25, someone lucky will be surprised, one mall at a time, with toys, gifts, groceries and meals on us as SM begins 100 Days of Christmas Surprises. Which mall will delight someone today? Come to SM to find out!

WHAT ELSE IS A-HAPPENIN’?

Breathtaking Spectacles, to mark the festive season, will dazzle you at your favorite SM mall. Your favorite malls will all be dressed with a dazzling display of holiday magic and sparkling Christmas centerpieces await shoppers inside the malls for that IG-worthy moment.

Start your holiday gift shopping early on with a trove of artisan products and services from local MSMEs at the Holiday Bazaars. Toys, games, and collectibles are waiting to make this holiday season unforgettable at the Christmas Toy Fairs, in partnership with Toy Kingdom and Toy Kingdom Express.

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’s bringing his merry squad along! Captivating performances, musicals, ensure there’s something for everyone at every visit.

Pets are family too, and SM Supermalls knows it! Bring your furry friends to select SM malls for a pawsome Christmas Pawty packed with games and prizes for fur babies in pet costumes.

Welcome our Overseas Filipino Workers and Families! With the help of BDO Kabayan, SM Supermalls will be bringing holiday cheer to our modern-day heroes at the Pamaskong Handog by BDO Kabayan in SM City Cebu, SM City Fairview, and SM City General Santos with Superstars, prizes, and laughs galore.

Let’s not forget that you can make a positive impact on the lives of those in need while enjoying your shopping. Buy one SM Cares’ Bears of Joy, and we will donate to one underprivileged child.

And the fun never ends! On New Year’s Eve, welcome 2024 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration at SM Mall of Asia, SM Seaside Cebu, SM Lanang, and SM CDO Uptown.

To know more about SM Supermalls’ 100 Days of Surprises, visit https://gosm.link/100DaysOfChristmasSurprises for daily surprise videos, www.smsupermalls.com, and follow @SMSupermalls on social media for all the Christmas surprises!