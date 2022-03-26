SM Supermalls was recognized by government agencies for its consistent support of the National Vaccination and VaxCertPH Programs, as well as their use of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Safety Seal in all 76 of its malls.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Health (DOH), the DTI, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) held the recognition on March 22 at the SM Mall of Asia with Steve Tan, president of SM Supermalls, delivering the opening remarks.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, in a video message, congratulated the winners for their strong leadership during the pandemic and for being valued partners of the national government in implementing important projects that contributed to the country’s improved COVID-19 status.

“Salute to all the recipients of this day’s awards for your robust commitment and partnership with the national government as we altogether implement these programs down to the grassroots. I know and acknowledge that without your support, we would have not surmounted the past two years of this pandemic. Kaya nais kong ipaabot sa inyo ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat,” President Duterte said.

The winners have shown synergy with the government’s implementation of numerous programs, according to DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año, two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. He believes that the other LGUs can learn from the winners and should strive to emulate their victory.

“The victory of today’s winners are founded on their cooperation and support to these programs which have changed the landscape of the country’s COVID-19 response. Pagbati sa inyong tagumpay at hangad namin na kayo ay pamarisan ng iba pang mga LGU sa bansa,” Año said.

‘Bayanihan Bakunahan’

For the ‘2nd Doses Accomplishment’ category, Zamboanga City was named first placer, while Ilocos Norte was the best-performing province in the ‘A2 Doses’ category. Nueva Ecija took first place in the ‘Total Doses Administered’ category.

In the VaxcertPH awards, Marikina, Iloilo, and Davao were named best performing LGUs in the Highly Urbanized City (HUC) category; in the Component City/Independent Component City (CC/ICC) category, Antipolo City, Rizal was named winner for Luzon; Roxas City, Capiz was named winner for Visayas; and Malaybalay City, Bukidnon was named winner for Mindanao. San Simon, Pampanga received the citation for Luzon; Caluya, Antique received the recognition for Visayas; and Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon received the award for Mindanao.

Safety Seal Certification

The Safety Seal program grants a Safety Seal to public and private businesses or buildings, signifying that the building or establishment is in compliance with COVID-19 health guidelines.

With 5,800 Safety Seals awarded to enterprises in the HUC category, Quezon City topped the victors; Dasmarinas City, Cavite issued 500 Seals to take first place in the CC/ICC category. Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya was declared the winner in the Municipality category, receiving 807 Safety Seals.

DILG-Manila City, on the other hand, took first place in the HUC category for DILG-issued Safety Seals with 557. DILG-San Carlos City, Pangasinan, led the CC/ICC category with 284 Safety Seals. Last but not least, in the Municipality category, DILG-Santiago got first position with 289 Safety Seals granted, followed by DILG-Narvacan with 258 and DILG-Magsingal with 208.