Shoppers can now share all their #SMoments online with more browsing time using the SM Free Wi-Fi.

Yes, you got that right – SM Supermalls is extending its 1-hr free Wi-Fi coverage to two hours for their shoppers!

This exciting upgrade is available in the most SM malls including SM City Puerto Princesa.

To connect and enjoy SM’s free 2-hour Wi-Fi, simply find an SM free Wi-Fi hotspot and get connected.

It’s that easy!

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to your favorite SM mall and enjoy staying connected #OnlyAtSM.