SM-Puerto Princesa opens cinema and event center as alternative vaccination site

Dr. Ric Panganiban (second from left) and other health authorities in Puerto Princesa during the vaccination rollout at the SM City Puerto Princesa.

The City Government of Puerto Princesa begins its expanded vaccination drive as it inks partnership with SM City Puerto Princesa to be an alternative venue for its COVID-19 vaccination program aside from the existing mega vaccination cite at the city coliseum.

Last June 2, SM City Puerto Princesa together with the City Government and partner agencies rolled out the program entitled, “Resbakuna Kasangga ng Bida” where SM Cinema and The Event Center were repurposed to hold the vaccination activity for those scheduled for their 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Recipients of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines first go through validation at The Event Center of SM City Puerto Princesa.

Medical frontliners implement health assessment before vaccination.

“As part of our continuing efforts in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, SM malls all over the country can provide convenient, safe and accessible venues for the community to get vaccinated. Through our long-standing relationship with the LGUs, we remain committed in ensuring the health and safety of the public,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

The alternative vaccination site will be a continuous initiative of SM City Puerto Princesa together with the City Government of Puerto Princesa, City Health Office, Puerto Princesa City Covac, Provincial DOH, City DepEd, Palawan State University – College of Nursing, Holy Trinity University – College of Nursing, Phil. Nurses Association-Palawan Chapter, and Coastguard Auxiliary.

The next schedule of vaccination will be on June 4, 2021 from 8AM until 5PM to accommodate registered A2 and A3 priority groups. Around 500 COVID-19 vaccine 1st dose recipients will be accommodated.

Priority groups to receive their 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine wait for their turn at SM Cinema.

Health worker administers 2nd dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a senior citizen.

More registered locals are targeted to get vaccinated in the coming days once the next batch of vaccines arrive in the city.

Those who wish to get vaccinated but are not yet registered may proceed to the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Center at 2nd Level of SM City Puerto Princesa.

SM Supermalls is closely coordinating with more LGUs as it is slated to roll out more vaccination centers nationwide to help expedite the administration of COVID-19 vaccines and curb the spread of the virus.

For more information and up to date news on vaccination schedules, visit SM City Puerto Princesa and Puerto Princesa City Covac Facebook Pages.