SM Puerto Princesa lights up 30-ft. Christmas tree to mark holiday season

SM City Puerto Princesa has sparked its holiday season with the lighting of its 30-foot Christmas tree Sunday.

Mall manager Maidja Saliente led the tree lighting at the ground floor along with the mall’s personnel and staff while observing minimum health protocols.

Saliente said that for this year’s Christmas celebration, SM City Puerto Princesa will pay tribute to health frontliners through its campaign #ShareHopeWithSM.

“SM City Puerto Princesa will celebrate this year’s Christmas season through a list of offers and promotions. We would like to highlight — we want to share with you our campaign called #ShareHopeWithSM — where you can nominate our frontliners and give them a modern hero treat by having a chance to win SM gift certificates,” she said.

She added that the mall will also have its annual charity project dubbed “Bears of Joy” where for only P200, mallgoers can already purchase a pair of toy bears.

One of the pair goes to the customer and the other to the charity.

SM City Puerto Princesa is also extending its support to boost and promote local products through the Christmas markets allotted for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“We would like to entice the people to promote and buy local through our small market inside the mall,” she added.

Saliente said that the mall is extending assistance too to victims of recent super typhoon Rolly.

“SM had thousands of packs parang operation tulong express kalinga relief packs where we donated those packs to the victims,” she said.

“Despite challenges we want to celebrate this season as part of Filipino culture. We will not stop, we will not end this season by just staying at home. We still want to celebrate even at malls, of course, by being safe by wearing masks and shields. We still want to celebrate by keeping safe,” she added.

