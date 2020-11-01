SM Puerto Princesa delivers out-of-town for free

No minimum purchase is required for the door-to-door free delivery from SM City Puerto Princesa.

To make shopping hassle-free for residents of northern and southern Palawan municipalities, SM City Puerto Princesa now offers free delivery to the towns of Aborlan, Narra, Brooke’s Point, Roxas, and San Vicente.

Customers from the said towns may order thru SM’s Your City Shopper order form at http://gosm.link/SMPU_OrderForm or they may call 09519534508.

The Schedule of deliveries to Aborlan and Narra is every Sunday; cut-off for orders is every Saturday at 5 PM.

For Roxas and San Vicente, deliveries are made every Saturday; cut-off for orders is every Friday at 5 PM.

Residents of Brooke’s Point may order until every Thursday at 5 PM; delivery is every Friday.

This promo will continue until December 2020.

For more details, visit SM City Puerto Princesa’s Facebook Page.