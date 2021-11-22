SM Puerto Princesa City will no longer require the wearing of face shields inside their premises starting Monday, November 22, by virtue of the national government’s implementation of the Alert Level System.

Under Alert Level 2, according to both national Inter-Agency Task Force’s (IATF) guidelines and pronouncements by President Rodrigo Duterte, wearing face shields in public spaces is no longer mandatory in areas under Alert Levels 1 to 3.

This was confirmed to Palawan News by SM Puerto Princesa public relations officer Russell Fernandez through Messenger. He added that the national guidelines on face shields will be followed unless the city government issues exceptions or additions.

“Yes, [face shields] are not required na. as of now, we just follow the national guidelines until LGU releases exceptions,” Fernandez stated.

- Advertisement -

The city IATF is set to meet on Monday afternoon to finalize local guidelines. The new guidelines will also be announced in a live briefing, according to IATF spokesperson Atty. Norman Yap.

Meanwhile, Robinson’s Puerto Princesa said on their official Facebook page on Sunday that it will now allow customers of all ages to enter their premises. It will also open its restaurants, salons, amusement centers, and arcades to fully-vaccinated customers and minors. A source from Robinson’s Puerto Princesa stated that they will announce their face shield policy once the city government issues local guidelines. They added that their policies will be announced on their official Facebook page.