SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, in partnership with SM Prime Holdings, Inc., made the largest haul of trash and marine debris on this year’s International Coastal Cleanup Day, on Saturday, September 16, as they participated not only at SM By the Bay but also across multiple SM Malls throughout the country.

Around 15 SM malls situated in 12 locations spanning Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with volunteers and employees, participated in the cleanup effort, reinforcing their commitment to safeguarding the marine environment and the precious resources it offers to the communities it serves.

SM has been a steadfast supporter of International Coastal Cleanup Day since 2015, consistently organizing numerous cleanup drives throughout the year.

During World Environment Day and World Oceans Day earlier this June, SM’s participation resulted in the removal of a staggering 29,272 kilograms of trash from five SM malls nationwide.

Over 11,000 volunteers gather at SM malls in support of International Coastal Clean Up Day.

SM By the Bay, SM Mall of Asia, and SM Offices regularly conduct cleanup activities twice a month at the MOA Complex.

According to SM, these activities represent just one facet of SM Cares’ and SM Prime Holdings Inc.’s ongoing projects aimed at supporting the marine environment and ocean conservation efforts. These efforts are aligned with the initiatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).