The Customer Relations Service of SM City Puerto Princesa organized a First Aid and Basic Life Support Seminar for students of San Miguel National High School on Tuesday, April 23.

Forty-seven students from Grade 10 participated in the training, which included hands-on practice sessions, demonstrations, and application of learned techniques.

The management of SM City Puerto Princesa said the seminar aimed to equip the youth with the necessary skills to administer initial aid as a first response to unforeseen emergencies.

“Empowering students with basic fist aid skills not only builds individual confidence but strengthens the resilience of our communities. Sa simpleng campaign katulad nito, nabibigyan natin ng puwang ang kultura ng paghahanda o preparedness, and this is how we create safere, more resilient societies,” said Senior Customer Relations Services Manager Vera Lynn Ticke.

Leading the seminar were CRSR Wilfred Daquer, CRS Clerk SG Lourince Agudo, and members from the SM Emergency Response Team (SMERT), including SO Jeffrey Quimay, SO Omar Ian Palao, SG Marvin Ortega, and CRS Clerk SG Lourince Agudo.

SMERT comprises trained and equipped security guards of SM City Puerto Princesa who respond to any unforeseen events.