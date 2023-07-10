In a bid to uplift communities and promote environmental consciousness, the SM Group has recently rolled out its Urban Farming initiative through the SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture Program (KSK-SAP).

The program, which commenced on July 7 at SM North EDSA, will also be introduced in 21 SM Supermalls nationwide.

Rooted in the vision of the late Henry “Tatang” Sy Sr., the Urban Farming initiative aims to equip Filipinos, particularly those from low-income communities, with essential skills in high-value crop farming.

Through this, he envisioned helping empower individuals to cultivate their produce and foster potential income sources while contributing to the country’s overall environmental sustainability.

Since its inception in 2007, the KSK-SAP has collaborated effectively with government agencies and partner farm schools, successfully training over 28,550 beneficiaries in both rural and urban farming techniques.

Further aligning with the SM Group’s dedication to spreading social good, the initiative will provide comprehensive training on urban farming techniques and hands-on lectures on product development, marketing, and basic accounting, while aiming to transform underutilized urban spaces into productive gardens.

The Urban Farming initiative of the KSK-SAP is a collaborative effort involving various local government units, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Tourism, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, SM Foundation, SM Supermalls, and SM Markets.