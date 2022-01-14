The SM Foundation Inc. will begin accepting online applications on January 15 for its College Scholarship Program for School Year 2022-2023 until March 15, 2022. Walk-in applicants will not be accepted.

For over two decades now, the program has been helping the youth reach their full potential and achieve their dreams, and qualified graduating senior high school students are invited to take advantage of the opportunity.

To qualify, a student must be a Grade 12 public high school graduate or Grade 12 graduate from private schools with a Department of Education voucher who completed junior high school from a public school. He or she must have a general weighted average grade of at least 88 percent or its equivalent for Grade 12 during the first semester.

SM Scholars get to enjoy full tuition, monthly allowance, part-time job opportunities during semestral and Christmas breaks, exclusive job offers with the SM Group upon graduation, and other fun-filled activities and enrichment programs.

For the list of allowed courses and accredited schools, visit https://sm-foundation.org/programs/education.

For more details, visit SM Foundation on Facebook.