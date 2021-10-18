SM Foundation, in collaboration with SM City Puerto Princesa, delivered 479 Kalinga packs—each containing 5kg of rice and other necessities—to residents of Narra town in southern Palawan who were recently affected by heavy rains that caused flooding in major rivers.

Through the local government unit (LGU) of Narra, more specifically the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) headed by Raymund Dela Rosa, donations from SMFI were turned over by SM employee volunteers on October 16, 2021 at the Narra Operation Center.

SM Foundation, in a released statement, said the effort forms part of Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), a social good program of SM Foundation in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets to address the needs of communities during calamities and crisis.

SM Supermalls continues to implement its programs that support the community despite the challenges brought by natural calamities as well as the pandemic as a testament of its commitment to community development.

- Advertisement -

Community support from SM this year includes donations of protective essentials and equipment to frontliners and medical facilities nationwide, Kalinga packs for indigent communities, cash and relief packs for typhoon-stricken communities, rental discounts to lessors, support to employees, livelihood support to MSMEs, and many more.