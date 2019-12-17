SM employees share blessings to 50 kids in Puerto Princesa

ChriSMiles is that time of the year where SM mall employees take breaks from their tasks to personally hand out food, toys, and early Christmas presents to beneficiaries.

Employees of the SM City Puerto Princesa shared Christmas cheers Monday to around 50 children of personnel and staff of the City Solid Waste Management Office (CSWMO) through their ChrisSMiles Employee-Volunteerism program.

ChriSMiles is that time of the year where SM mall employees take breaks from their tasks to personally hand out food, toys, and early Christmas presents to beneficiaries.

The program was filled with fun activities, games, and meet and greet with McDonald’s Grimace. Said beneficiaries were also the first batch of Bears of Joy recipients from SM Cares and the Toy Kingdom.

ChriSMile is an annual project under the Employee Volunteerism program of SM Supermalls, which encourages employees to find the deeper meaning of Christmas by sharing their blessings to those children in need.

For the past years, ChriSMile benefited thousands of Filipinos nationwide.

The project was also implemented simultaneously across all SM Supermalls, where mall employees shared their personal time in various activities for their identified community beneficiaries.