SM City Puerto Princesa’s Pay Day Sale is on May 13-15

Enjoy up to 70% off on selected items when you shop at SM City Puerto Princesa on May 13-15, 2021 and get the hottest deals this summer at any of the participating merchants.

Start your pay day shopping at Miniso and enjoy their array of products that are now at 50% off. Reach that P1,000 or P1,500 minimum purchase limit and also get an additional 10% and 20% off, respectively.

Big Wellness Deals await mallgoers at Watsons with discounts of up to 50% off on your vitamins, supplements and other health and beauty essentials. Start boosting your overall wellness this weekend with minimum purchase of P2,000 and get extra 10% off.

Hardware needs? Browse Ace Hardware’s discounted items at 10-30% discount. Some are also at Buy 1 Take 1 deals, like the best-selling stand fans that are perfect this hot summer.

Mallgoers who wish to find quality appliances may enjoy 5% off on select items this weekend at SM Appliance Center.

Get P100 off at The SM Store when you purchase at least P2,000 worth of baby items, home needs, apparel and accessories, shoes and bags, and even hardware. An additional P100 gift pass is all yours when you reach a single-receipt purchase worth P3,000.

More promos and exciting activities await shoppers of SM City Puerto Princesa this coming holiday thru weekend. So, hurry and jumpstart your summer shopping at SM City Puerto Princesa’s Pay Day Sale!

Be sure to wear your face mask and face shield upon coming to SM City Puerto Princesa and observe all health protocols for a Safe Malling experience.

Not allowed to go outside? No worries. You can order online thru Your City Shopper. Simply fill out the form: http://gosm.link/SMPU_OrderForm.

For more updates, visit SM City Puerto Princesa in Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

