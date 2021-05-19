SM City Puerto Princesa starts Covid-19 vaccination registration

As SM Supermalls begins its multi-mall vaccination drive in support of the COVID-19 vaccination program of various LGUs nationwide, SM City Puerto Princesa started operating their vaccination registration center at the 2nd Level of the mall near Vogeré by Bong Villanueva Salon and McCoy’s Pizza House.

This initiative is to support the speedy process of the City Government of Puerto Princesa’s COVID-19 vaccination program and in preparation for holding its off-site alternative vaccination site at SM City Puerto Princesa as soon as Covid-19 vaccines become available.

“As part of our continuing efforts in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, SM malls all over the country can provide convenient, safe and accessible venues for the community to get vaccinated. Through our long-standing relationship with the LGUs, we remain committed in ensuring the health and safety of the public,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

The vaccination registration center at SM City Puerto Princesa will provide an alternative registration venue for those who wish to be vaccinated and even for those who are yet to decide. It is open for the public at 10AM to 6PM from Monday to Saturday.

The City Government of Puerto Princesa already implemented the “No Registration, No Vaccination Policy” on May 10, 2021. City residents who are at least 18 years old must be registered before they could be accommodated for vaccination regardless of their category in the vaccination priority list.

All residents of Puerto Princesa City who wish to register at SM City Puerto Princesa are advised to bring one (1) valid ID, wear their face mask and face shield at all times, and follow other health protocols.

Another alternative to the registration process is to fill out the online form: http://bit.ly/ppc–covid-vaccine-signup

