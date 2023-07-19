In a bid to promote and uplift local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), SM City Puerto Princesa has unveiled the StartUp Market—a platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services to a wider audience. The initiative aims to empower local businesses and provide them with an opportunity to shine.

Located on the second level of SM City Puerto Princesa, the StartUp Market offers visitors a chance to explore a diverse range of locally made products while discovering the innovative ideas emerging in Palawan. From sweet delicacies to handmade crafts, the market boasts a variety of goods that highlight the unique skills and culture of the community.

Among the participating merchants are Carmele Sweets Pasalubong, Squeeze and Grind, Nayon Artisan Bakery, Coolture Crafts, AraPilak, and Culandanum Handicrafts.

By supporting these local businesses, visitors not only contribute to the growth of the community but also help preserve the rich cultural heritage of Palawan.

During the launch event, Maidja Saliente, the Mall Manager of SM Puerto Princesa, acknowledged the StartUp Market’s embodiment of the spirit of innovation and creativity. The market pushes boundaries by providing a platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their exceptional products and services, thereby helping them thrive in the competitive market.

“We gather to celebrate the spirit of innovation and creativity that defines StartUp Market. [SM] has consistently pushed boundaries, encouraging individuals to think outside the box. [Our] dedication to fostering new ideas has garnered widespread acclaim,” she said

“At SM City Puerto Princesa, we have taken up the mantle of supporting our small and medium enterprises, empowering them to thrive in the competitive market. Our aim is to assist these entrepreneurs in honing their focus on a single exceptional product or service, enabling them to bring their vision to the forefront,” she added

SM City Puerto Princesa aims to expand the activity in the future by tapping more local entrepreneurs to pave the way for numerous mutually beneficial opportunities and foster an environment that nurtures innovation and prosperity, to contribute to the long-term success of Palawan’s but entrepreneurial community.

“We envision this collaboration as the catalyst for a multitude of mutually beneficial opportunities. Together, we can foster an environment that nurtures innovation, growth, and prosperity,” said Saliente.

A startup market typically refers to a platform or venue where budding entrepreneurs and startups can showcase their products, services, or innovative ideas to potential customers, investors, and the general public.

It is a space specifically designed to support and promote early-stage businesses, providing them with exposure, networking opportunities, and access to a wider audience.

Startup markets often feature a variety of vendors or exhibitors, offering a diverse range of products, technologies, or services. These markets can be physical locations, such as dedicated startup events or marketplaces, or they can also exist in virtual or online formats. The primary goal of a startup market is to help entrepreneurs gain visibility, build connections, and accelerate the growth of their businesses.