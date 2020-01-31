SM City Puerto Princesa makes disinfectant alcohol available to customers

In a statement sent Thursday, the mall management said it started “putting disinfectant alcohol dispensers at entrances, comfort rooms, and offices as part of its health safety measures against the spread of the nCoV, a new strain of coronavirus whose epicenter is in Wuhan City, Hubei province, China.

The SM City Puerto Princesa has taken precautionary actions against the possible spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by making available disinfectant alcohol bottles and dispensers in strategic spots inside its mall.

“At SM, we value our customers’ safety and general wellbeing. This initiative does not mean that the novel coronavirus has reached Puerto Princesa, but we would like to provide a safe environment to our mallgoers,” said Darrell Sy, assistant mall manager of SM City Puerto Princesa.

Sy said they encouraged all their employees and customers to sanitize their hands upon entering the mall or using the comfort rooms.

Aside from alcohol dispensers, escalator handrails, elevators, railings, and all parts with frequent customer contacts are being regularly sanitized.

Security guards of SM City Puerto Princesa are also wearing facemasks for health and sanitary purposes.

Mallgoers who feel unwell may proceed to the Mall Clinic at the lower ground level for immediate medical attention.

