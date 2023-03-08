Apart from the usual tours in Puerto Princesa City, tourists regard the resort-inspired mall as a must-see destination for shopping, dining, and experiencing what the island province has to offer.

This was evident with the arrival of a number of international cruise ships in the city, when a significant number of tourists flocked to SM City Puerto Princesa to discover and experience the local culture.

SM City Puerto Princesa lies at the heart of the City, near the Puerto Princesa International Airport and the Puerto Princesa Seaport. This shopping complex is easily accessible to both tourists and locals.

Envisioned as Palawan’s icon for tourists and home for locals, SM City Puerto Princesa is not your typical box-type shopping center. It evokes the tropical mood of the province while integrating SM’s innovative design style.

The three-level, 54,000-square-meter mall establishes a distinct identity along the island’s main thoroughfare, just a short walk from the well-known Baywalk Park and other local tourist attractions.

Dazzling glass panels at the major entrances and a dramatic linear overhang spanning down Malvar Street give the mall a stunning and inviting aspect from every angle.

The interiors of the mall are uniquely crisp and modern, with textures and calming hues that give the impression of being on a tropical vacation. Walls wrapped in a unique plaster give a texture of continuous and delicate waves at each entrance to the floor above. An ornate roof with hundreds of delicate handcrafted wooden lanterns not only provides sufficient natural light but also adds to the Palawan feel.

Undoubtedly, SM City Puerto Princesa features activities that go beyond what a retail mall can provide. With easy access to the spectacular sunset view of Puerto Princesa Bay and a combination of national and local brands, tourists and even family and friends would undoubtedly choose this as a fantastic meeting place and shopping destination all in one.

