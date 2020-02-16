SM City Puerto Princesa and Palawan News bring ‘Bears of Joy’ to Quezon town

Palawan News team with SM City Puerto Princesa gave 'Bears of Joy' to the students of Berong and Tungib Elementary School. Phot by Jecan Canaway.

QUEZON, Palawan — SM City Puerto Princesa and Palawan News partnered here Friday to bring the “Bears of Joy” community outreach program to some 100 kindergartens of Berong and Tungib elementary schools.

The “Bears of Joy” is a charity project of SM Cares and SM Supermalls that encourages mall goers to share happiness with indigent children by purchasing the soft, cuddly, and comforting bear stuff toys last Christmas.

Ariel Argonzola, principal of Berong Elementary School, said they appreciate the outreach program which was about giving, contributing, and making children in their barangay happy.

He said the project is one way of also allowing the children to be influenced to give back to the community.

“Kami po kasama ang aming mga guro ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa Palawan News at SM City Puerto Princesa para sa mga regalo sa aming mga kabataan. Ang munting regalong ito ang magbibigay ng simpleng ngiti para sa ating mga kabataan, at inspirasyon sa kanila na tumulong din. Dalangin namin na magpatuloy pa ang paglago ng Palawan News at SM City upang mas marami pang matulungan.

“Sana sa susunod na pagbalik ninyo ay ‘sana all’ na kasama hanggang grade six pupils namin,” dagdag ni Argonzola.

Palawan News managing director Joy Tabuada, on the other hand, said bringing the “Bears of Joy” to the two elementary schools in Berong is an opportunity to touch base again with people in the community, which is also her place of residency.

“Ako po ay taga Berong din, ako ay residente dito. Gusto na nga sana namin lumipat sa Puerto Princesa, pero ang puso ko at pagmamahal ko sa taga-Berong ay patuloy kaya hindi ko ito maiwan-iwan. Dahil naging bahagi na ito ng buhay ko at patuloy akong babalik at babalik dito upang makita ko kayong masaya, makatulong sa simpleng regalo na ito para sa mga kabataan ako’y nagagalak sa tuwa. Pasalamatan din natin ang SM City Puerto Princesa dahil proyekto sa ilalim ng kanilang SM Cares,” Tabuada said.

