In response to the concerning surge in mosquito-borne viral disease cases, SM City Puerto Princesa has taken proactive measures by activating its Dengue Fast Lane in collaboration with the City Health Office (CHO).

The mall management said the initiative aims to facilitate early detection and prevention of dengue cases, ensuring convenient and accessible testing for the community.

Located on the 2nd Level of the SM City Puerto Princesa, between McCoy’s Pizza House and Sabie Bakes, the Dengue Fast Lane operates every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Since its opening on July 17, the mall has recorded an average of 100 patients daily, predominantly children seeking consultation and screening.

Residents of Puerto Princesa City who wish to avail of the free consultation and screening services are urged to bring a valid ID, wear face masks, and adhere to other protocols in place.

The partnership between SM City Puerto Princesa and the local government reflects their dedication to support the community in the early detection and prevention of dengue cases. By providing a convenient and safe venue for testing, the mall aims to play a vital role in curbing the spread of the disease.

Health officials have recently raised alarm on the rising number of dengue cases, especially during the rainy season. In response, SM City Puerto Princesa, together with the CHO, strongly encourages individuals experiencing symptoms to seek early consultation to prevent further complications.

To combat dengue effectively, the community is advised to follow the 4Ps approach – search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, ensure self-protection, seek early consultation for symptoms, and support spraying/misting activities to halt the virus’s spread.