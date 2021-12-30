SM Cinema re-opens its doors to movie enthusiasts with new cinemas, exclusive screenings, and new ways to watch movies.

Selected cinemas have opened around the country since November 17, along with a new Cineplex at the newly opened SM City Grand Central. SM Cinema Grand Central houses four state of the art cinemas and two Director’s Clubs that offer a premium movie experience, leather recliners, and a crystal-clear laser projection system.

Missing those pre-pandemic blockbusters? Eternals, Black Widow, Venom: Let There BeCarnage, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, and No Time to Die;” are just some of the movies waiting for cinephiles at SM Cinemas!

An SM Cinema exclusive, Blackpink the Movie celebrates the 5th anniversary of the beloved K-pop girl group. Now showing at selected SM Cinemas, it is also a special gift for “BLINKs” – BLACKPINK’s beloved fandom – to revisit old memories and enjoy the passionate performances in the festive spirit.

Monsta X: The Dreaming, an SM Cinema Exclusive, shows this December 9 & 11. As a gift to their fandom, this brand-new film gives an intimate look at the South Korean boy group’s rigorous journey over the past six years including exclusive one-on-one interviews with each individual member, personal stories from their time in America, and a special concert clip exclusively for MONBEBE.

SM Cinema also has exclusives that will surely delight K-Pop fans. Blackpink, the Movie celebrates the 5th anniversary of the beloved K-pop girl group. It is also a special gift for BLINKS – Blackpink’s beloved fandom – to revisit old memories, and enjoy their performances.

- Advertisement -

Monsta X: The Dreaming, on the other hand, gives us an intimate look at the South Korean boy group’s rigorous journey for the past six years. Including exclusive one-on-one interviews, it shows on December 9 and 11.

And of course, Filipino film enthusiasts will love Encanto and Kunwari Mahal Kita; plus, the much-missed Metro Manila Film Festival will run from December 25 to January 7, 2022, with more Filipino movies to enjoy!

Spencer is a 2021 historical fiction psychological drama film directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight that showcases the marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Black Widow, an action-packed thriller from Marvel Studios is now showing at Selected SM Cinemas.

Moviegoers can also book an entire theater for a change! Get your own exclusive movie space with the current movies you like! SM Cinema is feeling good to bring you “Book- a-Theater”, reserve an exclusive cinema perfect for a private movie screening by treating your family and friends to a true movie theatre experience.

As it reopens, SM remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of their mallgoers that’s why all SM Cinemas are certified safe with Safety Seals awarded by its local government.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek, Eternals features an exciting team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret, who reunite to battle the evil Deviants. Now showing at SM Cinemas.

Get your own exclusive movie space with the current movies you like with SM Cinema’s Book-a-Theater. Reserve an exclusive cinema perfect for a private movie screening by treating your family and friends to a true movie theatre experience.

SM Cinema, in partnership with Hygiea Innovations and Technology, Inc, has installed MERV filters and air purifiers to ensure safe and clean cinema for everyone. A health and safety officer will be present for every screening while movie theaters will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized regularly. SM Cinema employees are fully vaccinated and will be at your service in full PPE gear.