SM Christmas Super Sale on Dec. 18-20

SM City Puerto Princesa is set to hold its last mall-wide sale, the SM Christmas Super Sale this year on December 18 to 20.

Huling hirit bago ang Pasko

Mallgoers have the chance to complete their Christmas gift list as they get dibs on amazing deals and great finds this holiday season with up to 50% discounts, special deals, and other freebies participating stores in SM City Puerto Princesa.

Per DTI-Fair Trade Permit No. PWN – 128, series of 2020.

An additional P300 off will also be available at The SM Store Puerto Princesa for every P3,000 single-receipt purchase. This is applicable to all items.

So gear up with your facemask and face shield and head on over to SM City Puerto Princesa this weekend.

SM management also reminds all customers to follow health protocols and observe social distancing.

Visit SM City Puerto Princesa on Facebook for more updates.