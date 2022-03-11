One more week to go.

Get up to 70% discount on an amazing selection of apparel, home essentials, beauty products, and more at SM City Puerto Princesa’s 3-Day Sale on March 18-20, 2022.

This year, the biggest raffle is also back. Have a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso Special Edition MT.

All shoppers, who are at least 21 years old with a minimum single or accumulated purchase of P1,000.00 from any store in SM City Puerto Princesa will be able to join the electronic raffle.

Double e-raffle entries will automatically be given to customers who shop on a Saturday or Sunday.

Get extra 10% off from The SM Store Puerto Princesa on the following days:

March 18: Local Partners and Prestige Cardholders get extra 10% off without any purchase requirement.
March 19-20: Prestige and SM Advantage Cardholders get extra 10% discount with minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000.

Shop, dine, and have an exciting family fun experience while practicing #SafeMallingAtSM on this extended mall-wide sale at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Other terms and conditions apply per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-135685, 136187, R10-MOR-0014 & 0015, and R11-DAV 001, Series of 2022.

More surprising treats and everyday fiesta feels await mallgoers this year. For more updates, visit SM City Puerto Princesa Facebook Page.

Press Release

