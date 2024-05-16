The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in Palawan noted that the extreme heat index in the province was reflected on the April 2024 inflation report, which showed movement in the low supply and high demand of food products.

Evelyn Apellido, Supervising Statistics Specialist for PSA-Palawan reported on Monday, May 13, a headline inflation rate of 4.0 in Palawan and 4.7 in Puerto Princesa, compared to March 2024’s 3.5 and 3.7, respectively.

Apellido said that this was due to April being a non-harvest season. She also added that, due to the extreme heat experienced by both the city and the province, that the fishermen didn’t venture out too far or too long in the ocean, and farmers faced droughts that affected their crops.

In Palawan, food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed to 76.6% of the uptrend in inflation. Fish and other seafood went from -10.4% in March to -5.5%, vegetables went from -2.2 to 5.8%, and sugar went from -9.9 to -8.9%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages affected the inflation rate in Puerto Princesa City more, contributing to 90.9% of this month’s inflation rate. Fish and other seafood jumped from -9.2% in March to 1.1% in April, vegetables went from -7.4 to -2.1%, and cereals and cereal products went from 12.4 to 14.4%.

Cereal products such as rice, wheat, and other grains were in higher demand in Puerto Princesa than in the province, as they have to import their rice.

While several municipalities in Palawan had declared a state of calamity due to dwindling stocks of their crops and produce (including Brooke’s Point, one of the sample municipalities monitored by the PSA), this also meant that what rice products they have would stay within their municipality for their own use.

Apellido did note that the commodity group of food was the most volatile out of all the groups used to calculate the inflation rate, as everybody needed to eat and would therefore buy regardless of supply. The inflation rate for the bottom 30% income households, whose entire family earns less than P 10,001 per month, were strongly affected by the food prices as well, having a rate of 4.3 in Palawan and 6.9 in Puerto Princesa.

However, food’s inclusion as one of the accelerators in April 2024’s inflation rate was notable as, aside from fuel and housing in Palawan, it was the only commodity group that had extreme fluctuations, as seen in its 90% share to Puerto Princesa City’s inflation rate.

Fuel prices have also gone up, which affected every other commodity group that used fuel, like transportation and housing power & energy. However, this has only moderately affected those commodity groups for April 2024.

The extreme heat’s effect on the population on April was also reflected, although minimally, in the commodity group of health services. Apellido noted that although this was seasonal, the uptick for such services this April was due to the people having more check-ups and buying over-the-counter medicine for sickness and disease that were prevalent during April.