Local triathletes are preparing for a fierce battle of strength, speed, and endurance in the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, as the event promises Filipino athletes an opportunity to qualify for the 2024 VinFast Ironman World Championship in New Zealand.

The event, featuring a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride, and 21.1km run, is set to take place this Sunday, November 12, in the city.

The competition intensifies as participants vie for a chance to compete on the global stage in Taupo, New Zealand, on December 14 and 15, with 40 age-group qualifying slots and an additional 15 spots for women.

Leading the pack are Dutchman Eric van der Linden, the winner of the Ironman Philippines in Subic last June, and defending champion John Alcala.

The roster also boasts 21 triathletes from Japan, 15 from Great Britain, and 15 from Singapore, with the U.S., China, and France contributing a substantial number of entries.

The event kicks off with the Princesa Run, a 5K fun run on Friday, November 10, followed by Ironkids Philippines on Saturday, November 11, featuring young athletes aged 6 to 15.

The early participants in the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship include notable teams such as Tri SND Barracuda, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Gas Coaching, and others.

The triathlon community anticipates an exhilarating competition as athletes strive to secure their spots in the prestigious world championship event, making this year’s Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa a key highlight for the local and international triathlon scene.