The prevailing northeast monsoon has slightly weakened but will still bring cloudy skies with chances of rain over the eastern part of Luzon. According to the state weather bureau, there are no other weather disturbances that could affect the country at this time.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said Tuesday that aside from the northeast monsoon, the easterlies wind is affecting the eastern side of Mindanao causing scattered rains, thunderstorms, and lightning.

“Samantala sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao ay asahan natin ang maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pagkulog at pagkidlat dulot ng easterlies. Sa kasalukuyan ay wala tayong mino-monitor na sama ng panahon na maaaring makaapekto dito sa ating bansa,” she said.

Based on the regional weather forecast, the province of Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain due to the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao.

“Kung saan hindi muna natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda gayon na rin ang may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

The waters surrounding the province are expected to have moderate to rough sea levels. The moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over the Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, with moderate to rough seas.

The wind from the northeast direction with an intensity of moderate to strong winds will prevail over Northern Luzon with moderate to rough seas of 1.2 to 4.0 meters.

Moderate to strong winds from east to northeast will prevail over the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao with moderate to rough seas of 1.2 to 4.0 meters. While the wind from the northeast with light to moderate wind intensity will prevail over the rest of Mindanao with slight to moderate seas of 0.6 to 2.5 meters.