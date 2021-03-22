Slight to moderate forecast for Palawan seaboard

The state weather bureau said the tail-end of frontal system is affecting northern Luzon while southern Luzon and the rest of the country will be affected by easterlies, said in a forecast on Monday.

The seaboards surrounding the province of Palawan will be at slight to moderate condition.

According to weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the tail-end of frontal system or shear line is affecting the large part of northern Luzon, while the northeast monsoon prevails over extreme northern Luzon.

“Sa natitirang bahagi ng ating bansa ay easterlies naman ang dominante, umiiral yan sa southern Luzon, Visayas maging sa Mindanao. Asahan ang maalinsangan na panahon,” she said.

The Kalayaan islands will experience a temperature level of 25 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 25 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Panggasinan.

“Kung kaya’t hindi muna pinapayagan na pumalaot ang maliliit na sasakyang pandagat dahil hindi nito kakayanin ang maalon hanggang sa napakaalon na kondisyon ng karagatan dulot ng amihan,” she added.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts