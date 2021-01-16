Slight dip in Palawan malnutrition indicators reported

PNAO head Rachel Paladan, in a statement posted on Kalusugang Palawenyo Facebook page on Friday, said the downward trend in the province’s malnutrition prevalence rate (MPR) was a result of Operation Plus Timbang (OPT) by the Provincial Nutrition Council-Technical Working Group (PNC-TWG) that began in 2020.

The Provincial Nutrition Action Office (PNAO) has reported a downward trend in malnutrition in the province in the last two years.

PNAO head Rachel Paladan, in a statement posted on Kalusugang Palawenyo Facebook page on Friday, said the downward trend in the province’s malnutrition prevalence rate (MPR) was a result of Operation Plus Timbang (OPT) by the Provincial Nutrition Council-Technical Working Group (PNC-TWG) that began in 2020.

“Medyo maganda ang resulta ng ating OPT for 2020 kasi nakita natin kahit paano ang unti-unting pagbaba ng MPR ng Palawan. Isa itong indikasyon na kahit paano ay effective ang ating mga programa at inisyatibo sa mga barangay,” Paladan said.

Based on data provided by PNAO, Palawan recorded 8.65 percent of MPR in 2020, 8.86 percent in 2019, and 8.98 percent in 2018.

“Kahit na bahagyang bumababa ang percentage ng MPR natin, hindi tayo pwede mag-stick doon. We need to exert more effort pa talaga lalo na sa mga nanay sa barangay, hangga’t may naitatalang MPR ,hindi tayo pwedeng tumigil para solusyunan ang problema natin sa nutrition,” she stated.

She also said that the towns of San Vicente, Culion, Coron, and Brooke’s Point have recorded around five percent decrease in MPR, while Balabac, Linapacan, Bataraza, Rizal, and Cagayancillo had more than five percent increase.

Paladan said that malnutrition remains a challenge for Palawan due to many considerations including the geographic situation of the province.

The latest MPR is the result of the OPT in different barangays mandated by the National Nutrition Council (NNC).

In Palawan, OPT is being conducted by the Provincial Nutrition Office with the Barangay Environment, Agriculture and Nutrition Scholars o BEANS for children aging 0-71 months.

Paladan said some of the malnutrition programs are mother’s class nutrition education campaign, micronutrient supplementation, deworming activity, complementary feeding program.

“Prayoridad natin ang kalusugan ng bawat mamamayang Palaweno kung kaya’t kailangan talaga natin ang ibayong pagtutulungan katuwang ang iba’t ibang sektor ng lipunan upang matugunan ang problema sa malnutrisyon na ating kinakaharap ngayon,” Paladan said.

