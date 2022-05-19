Bring stylish slices of summer to your wardrobe with fashionable pieces from The SM Store.
Swing into summer with cool and breezy tiered dresses in pastel shades from SM Woman., and complete your look with a Zarah Sling Bag from Parisian Woman, as well as slip-ons from Parisian Woman and Solemate.
Or take the fun and fitness route with sporty Hem Band Tees and Jogger Pants from SM Woman’s Active Department. While working out, keep healthy and hydrated with lots of water from an AXCS Double Walled Insulated Tumbler from SM Woman’s Accessories.
Guys, on the other hand, can explore the city streets with cycling gear from Bo Athletics. There are jackets, tees, shorts and leggings at the Men’s Wear Department, as well as bike helmets and round digital watches.
Fun footwear can also add a lot of zest into one’s summer wardrobe – Sprint’s Tino, Peak and Jarvis Slip-ons, Milanos’ Farley Sandals, and World Balance’s Intrinsic Sneakers from SM Men’s Shoes Department.
And since kids can now enjoy summer outdoor activities, they can be fashionable too, enjoy the sun and have fun while beating the heat waves with cool and chic reusable Animal Tumblers with cute animal design and matching lid with straw cover. Comfy and stylish shoes, slip-ons and sneakers from Sugar Kids and Tough Kids are also a great for kids on the go. These are all available at The SM Store’s Kids Department.
