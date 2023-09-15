A passenger van struck four parked motorcycles along the stretch of the national highway in Sitio Tugbuan, Barangay Binduyan, around midnight on Friday.

The van driver, identified as Ramel Cajolo Dapitan, reportedly dozed off while driving and lost control of the wheel. No injuries were reported, however.

The van was traveling from El Nido en route to the city of Puerto Princesa when the accident occurred.

Dapitan was held in police custody and was scheduled to appear before the barangay authorities on Saturday.