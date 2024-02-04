Local authorities discovered a set of skeletal remains in Purok Magsasaka, Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City, at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 4.

Based on a police report, a concerned citizen prompted the authorities at around 3 p.m. through a phone call.

Personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) headed to the scene and upon initial investigation confirmed the presence of skeletal remains.

“Hindi pa naa-identify, pero ang sinusundan ng pulis ngayon, ang mga sinasabi ng mga tao sa lugar na merong matandang lalaki na nakatira na biglang nawala diyan noon,” PPCPO Police Station 2 chief P/Capt. Doughlas Sabando said.

Generoso Camba Costodio, the person informed of the discovery, stated that a certain Noel Saledo and Anthony Wong from the City Assessor’s Office found the remains during a survey near Costodio’s residence.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office promptly requested assistance from the City Forensic Unit (SOCO) to process the scene to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The police investigation gears toward the information of a male elderly who recently went missing in the area.