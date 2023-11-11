In adherence to the Republic Act No. 10742 or the “Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Reform Act of 2015,” the Sangguniang Kabataan Mandatory Training took place on Friday, November 10 in the towns of Rizal and Brooke’s Point.

Eleven newly elected SK chairpersons and 77 SK members from the 11 barangays of Rizal and 18 SK chairpersons and 126 SK members from the 18 barangays of Brooke’s Point participated in the respective events.

Organized by both the respectives Local Youth Development Offices and the Municipal Local Government Operation officers under the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the training aimed to fulfill the requirements of the SK Reform Act, recognizing the crucial role of youth in nation-building.

Topics covered included essential subjects instrumental to each youth’s role in public service, highlighting the processes of conducting meetings, SK duties and responsibilities, budget planning, and discussions on local governance concepts.

Rizal Mayor Norman Ong expressed optimism about the potential of the newly elected officials and hoped that the training will significantly contribute to their understanding of their roles, ensuring their effective participation as leaders in their respective communities.

Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. emphasized the challenges and rewards of their roles and encouraged them not to neglect their education, highlighting its importance in successfully fulfilling their duties as guardians of the town’s future.

Both mayors also led the Oath Taking ceremonies for the newly elected Sangguniang Kabataan Barangay Officials, marking the beginning of their term.