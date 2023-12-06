Luzviminda Bautista, the new president of the Sangguniang Kabataan Federation in the province, took her oath as an ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan yesterday, December 5.

Bautista was elected as the federation president on November 28, at the VJR Hall of the Capitol Building. The event included an orientation for the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) and saw the participation of members from Palawan municipalities.

Bautista succeeds former SK Federation President Anyatika Rodriguez and will serve as an ex-officio member on the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

The oath-taking ceremony was presided over by Vice Governor Leoncio Ola.