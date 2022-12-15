The Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in El Nido was awarded a certificate and a cash prize of P100,000 for being named the federation with the best practices and accomplishments for young people in Palawan.

The El Nido SK Federation received them on December 13 following their summit’s Awarding Ceremony and Gala Night organized by the office of Provincial SK Federation President Anyatika R. Rodriguez for youth leaders and SK officials.

The second-place winner, Magsaysay Municipal SK Federation, was awarded P75,000 in cash, while the third-place winner, Narra Municipal SK Federation, received P50,000.

The competition was through video presentations that contain their best practices of municipal SK federations from 2018 to present.

The judges were Ralph Richard Asuncion, Puerto Princesa City LYDO; Joy Labtis-Jebulan, chapter executive manager, Philippine Mental Health Association-Palawan, and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail D. Ablaña as chairman.

The winners for different tournaments, such as basketball (boys), volleyball (boys and girls), and badminton fun games were also awarded.

The activities were in line with the culmination of the Linggo ng Kabataan”, which started on December 11.

The event was in cooperation with the Provincial Youth Development Council (PYDC) headed by provincial youth development officer Odessa O. Del Mundo, and attended by Atty. Adolf Rommel Reynoso as representative of Vice Governor Leoncio N. Ola.

