SK council in Brooke’s Point purchases laptops to help in new normal education

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — Eight laptops worth P90,000 were purchased by the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) council in Poblacion District 1 in this town to help in the learning continuity of students under the new normal education.

SK chairman Kent Sibulan said Saturday that the laptops are going to be set up in the Educational Hall which will be opened on October 19 for students in their barangay whose parents do not have enough means to buy mobile phones or laptops for online classes or researches.

“Gumawa kami ng way para makatulong kami sa mga kapwa kabataan lalo na ngayon ang lahat ng mga estudyante ay laging gumagamit na ng internet para sa kanilang online classes. Sa mga estudyante ng District 1 open ito para sa kanila. Bale eight laptops ito lahat kasama na rin yong sariling gamit kong laptop ipapagamit ko na rin,” sabi ni Kent Sibulan.

(We made a way to help our fellow young people, especially now that all students are using the internet for online classes. To the students of District 1, this is open to all. These are eight laptops, including my personal which I will also let students use.)

Sibulan said they also purchased printers that students can use for free to print modules, handouts, and other reading and learning materials.

He said it is not only the students they want to help, but also the parents who do not have enough money to shoulder printing costs.

“Hindi lang kabataan ang gusto naming tulungan kundi mga magulang nila para hindi problema ang pagbabayad sa pagpi-print sa labas,” dagdag niya.

(We do not just want to help the students but also their parents who are problematic about where they will get the payment for printing costs.)

Sibulan said the Educational Hall will have health policies that need to be strictly followed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease. It will be opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.