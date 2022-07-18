- Advertisement by Google -

These days, “size-inclusive” is no longer just a trendy buzzword. At SM, inclusive sizing is fast becoming the new norm—with the fashion industry stepping up to acknowledge and honor women’s bodies whatever shape and size they come in. This is especially significant in a country where sizes have tipped largely towards the more petite end of the spectrum.

To celebrate, they have rounded up the fashion-forward brands who are at the forefront of this “body positive” movement, all of which you can find at SM! Here’s our list to help you spruce up your wardrobe with ease and help you find the best styles—whether you’re an XS, a 4XL, or anywhere in between.

BAYO

This homegrown brand not only celebrates the modern Filipina through designs, silhouettes, and materials that highlight the country’s cultural heritage, but also with their more inclusive size range with pieces that go from XS to 2XL and 3XL. We are huge fans of their Filipiniana-inspired casual pieces which take butterfly sleeves, the baro, Maria Clara necklines, and local weaves to the streets.

SURPLUS

One of the OGs when it comes to providing size-inclusive options, Surplus is where you shop for fashion basics and casual finds like fun graphic tees, shorts, sportswear, sleepwear etc. all at affordable prices and a wide range of sizes—for both men and women. Shopping Tip: Check SM Deals regularly for discounts and promos!

FORME

We love a local brand that understands that Filipinas don’t just come in one size. ForMe’s feminine and flirty pieces go from extra small to 2XL and they even have a tall-girl fit for girls 5’5” and up. Now that’s what we call taking size-inclusivity to new heights.

SM WOMAN & SM WOMAN PLUS

If you’re looking for variety and range you can’t go wrong with the SM Woman and SM Woman Plus departments at The SM Store. They’ve got it all (wink, wink)—from tees to denim pants to dresses to shorts to swimwear to athletic wear. And the SM Store’s SM Woman Plus has sizes ranging from 1L all the way to 5L in select styles, giving every woman a wide range of options, no matter their size. P.S. You can also check out the Men’s Plus Size collection for fashion picks for your man.

