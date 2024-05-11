City law enforcement authorities arrested six young adults, including two female students believed to be “street-level” drug pushers, during a buy-bust operation Friday night in Barangay San Pedro.

All the suspects were aged between 19 and 27, with the two female suspects being Grade 11 students.

Confiscated from them were 17.8 grams of shabu valued at ₱158,400. Apart from the sachets of shabu found in the possession of the suspects, authorities also listed a .38 revolver with four live bullets.

According to a Palawan News source, one of the six arrested suspects was the most notorious street-level seller of illegal drugs in the city.